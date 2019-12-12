The Del Rio Council for the Arts will be presenting Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker ballet this weekend at the Paul Poag Theater. Two casts will perform a total of four shows for the community and provide a fun time for families.
The Nutcracker will run three nights, one performance on Friday at 7 p.m., two on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and one on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The casts are mostly mixed, according to Nutcracker Director Annie Marshall.
Audrey Marshall and Emily Diaz will perform as the Sugar Plum and Clara for both Saturday performances, while Rebecca Wilson and Sophie Marshall will perform as the Sugar Plum and Clara on Friday and Sunday.
“We had tryouts at the end of August; we had practices in September, October, November and this little part of December. It starts out pretty easy and by then we add a couple more practices,” Marshall said.
The cast varies in age range, with the youngest approximately two-and-a-half-years-old and the oldest within their 40s, according to Marshall. “You’re going to see some parents up there … It becomes a family event,” Marshall said.
With the time and effort put into practice, Marshall believes these performances will be great.
“They put on a great show, my little kids are dancing by themselves. For the past two weeks they’ve been dancing without my help,” Marshall said.
“It is always important to support the arts. I think it is just a wonderful thing to do, the fine arts help us be more imaginative, better at our jobs and lets us take a break from reality.,” Marshall said.
Supporting the local arts programs helps Del Rio stand out amongst other small towns, according to Marshall.
General admission for everyone is $5. Children under the age of 5 will be able to enter for free, but do need a ticket enter the building.
“We sell tickets at the Del Rio Council for the Arts, Miss Annie’s Straight Up Dance Studio, and you can always buy them at the door,” Marshall said.
Del Rioans can ask for a child ticket, when purchasing tickets for general admission. “When a person purchases a ticket, they must notify they need a child’s ticket and the ticket will be marked as a child’s ticket,” Marshall said.
Del Rioans must know which performance they will be attending when purchasing tickets, Marshall said. Tickets can be exchanged, according to Marshall.
“It’s not too expensive and you’ll be exposing your family to some culture. It’s not just ballet, we definitely put some funny parts. When you come out for any of these … you’re helping kids have an opportunity to study the arts,” Marshall said.
Del Rioans empower artists here and Marshall hopes the entire community will stand behind the artists by showing up to the performance.
