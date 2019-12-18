I was eager to get out-of-doors on Sunday morning.
It was cool – 40 degrees – but clear, so I knew the morning would warm quickly.
I drove to the Rincon Del Diablo where I startled a small herd of deer when I parked the car, an adult doe and two smaller deer, probably her mostly-grown youngsters from earlier this year. They were in the company of a large black and white goat that had escaped from its enclosure somewhere. After giving me a quick once-over, the group disappeared into the tall grass on the Joplin property.
A Cooper’s Hawk watched all of us from his perch high in a pecan, and he was being watched in turn by a female Sharp-shinned Hawk perched in the next tree.
Cooper’s and Sharp-shinned Hawks are sometimes difficult to identify in the field, but when you see them close to each other in the wild, the difference in their sizes is marked.
The little Sharpie didn’t stay around long. In the wild, discretion is usually always the better part of valor, and I think the larger hawk made her nervous.
The Cooper’s, for his part, paid her no attention, and once he had finished watching the goat, the deer and me, he returned to his morning preening.
There was a lot of bird activity in the Rincon, especially along the creek.
Great Kiskadees, White-winged Doves, Yellow-rumped Warblers, Golden-fronted Woodpeckers and Northern Cardinals were all feeding in a large chinaberry tree growing across the creek, and there was also a group of Northern Cardinals busily working their way up and down a juniper on the Rincon side.
I stopped to watch them for a while and saw another, smaller, bird foraging with them, a White-eyed Vireo. As I approached, it popped out of hiding to examine me briefly before returning to the important work of finding its breakfast.
I didn’t stay in the Rincon long. I wanted to hit a few more areas along the creek in my ongoing pre-Christmas Bird Count scouting efforts.
I stopped at the Tardy Dam to check on the flock of Ring-necked Ducks that arrives there every winter.
Last week, I’d found about seven or eight males just above the Tardy Dam. I wondered about the lack of females in their group, but figured they would show up later.
On Sunday, I found a much larger flock, about 27 birds in total, but only one of these was a female.
I will scout a few other places this week, but Monday will be go time, Count Day.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
