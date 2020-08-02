Val Verde Regional Medical Center has secured additional resources for local residents, expanding its capability to provide health care for COVID-19 patients, the medical center said.
“These past few weeks of increased COVID-19 cases have created some challenges for our hospital, but I am pleased to report that we have been successful in securing additional resources to help us care for our patients,” Val Verde Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Linda Walker said in a statement.
The hospital, Walker said in a post published Thursday in the medical center’s Facebook page, is adding more COVID-19 units.
The hospital has now the capability to care for 36 COVID-19 patients, with 17 beds in the COVID Unit, seven beds in the COVID ICU, and 12 beds in the Intermediate Care COVID unit.
“All of our services, as well as ER (emergency room), Medical Surgical and OB (obstetrics) patients, and clinics remain open and are taking all the necessary precautions to keep are patients and employees safe,” Walker said.
She also announced the arrival of additional medical personnel from federal and state agencies to support local nurses, physicians, emergency medical services and others.
“The addition of trained personnel has helped VVRMC keep up with the rising demand to provide care for COVID-19 patients. As Texas faces a tremendous rise in COVID-19 infections, we need to unite to fight together,” Walker said.
The medical center, she said, is screening all patients when entering any of the center’s facilities.
“We have an outstanding team of environmental techs who disinfect the hospital and clinics 24 hours a day. The staff at our Rural Health Clinic are monitoring and checking in with everyone who has tested positive for the virus.
“Unfortunately, one of the labs that was processing our tests became overwhelmed and results returned more slowly than any of us would like. We have discontinued that lab and we have two labs that are being used for symptomatic patients and results are available within 48 hours.”
Walker also reminded the community that, unfortunately, not all COVID-19 patients recover.
“We are saddened each time a patient does not recover. We send prayers and thoughts to their loved ones. Rest assured we are working diligently to provide the best possible care not only to COVID-19 patients, but to all our patients,” she said.
