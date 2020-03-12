Del Rio City Council members on Tuesday set up a committee of city water users that will help city administrators take a layperson’s look at recent utility billing issues.
At the start of the discussion on establishing the committee, Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon said council members had only received the entire list of candidates for the committee earlier in the day and added she needed more time to review them.
Councilman Jim De Reus said he had reviewed the list briefly and noted some of the candidates had qualifications which might suit other city boards or commissions.
“I would recommend, honestly, that we just pull names out of a hat, since there are no educational or experience requirements. We aren’t looking for expertise in water billing systems. We are looking for people who can reach out and provide some answers, reach out to neighbors and say what their concerns are. That’s what we’re looking for,” De Reus said.
Elizalde De Calderon said three persons had volunteered for the committee during the council’s initial meeting on the water billing issue Feb. 20 at the Del Rio Civic Center. She said she wanted to make sure those citizens were on the list to be considered.
“Can we talk a little bit about what the city manager’s vision is for this committee?” Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. asked.
“I think this committee could be beneficial in looking at our policies, such as our cut-off policy, our payment plan, leakage estimates, comparing our policies to other cities and revising those or adjusting those as we see fit and bringing those forward to council to establish as ordinances. That the primary way I see this committee being beneficial,” Wojnowski replied.
“It will also be beneficial because it will give us the customers’, the utility users’, perspective,” the city manager added.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano then made a motion to draw the names from a hat, with De Reus giving the second. His motion included that the four names of city residents for the committee be drawn first, with a separate draw for the single county resident on the board.
The council eventually selected five names from the following list of persons who had indicated a desire to serve on the committee: Tomas Cerna, Carlos Chavez, Maria De La Cruz, Ramiro Guzman, Delihlah Jackson, Maria Araceli Kiesel, Avery King, Zach Lemp, Jorge Neaves, Antonio Perea, Arturo Rodriguez, Valerie Rodriguez, Joe Skelton, Wako Smith, Maricela Spears, Maria Trevino and Hipolita Beatriz Vallejo.
Each name had been written on a slip of paper, which was folded and placed in a hat.
City Secretary Mari Acosta then asked for an audience volunteer to draw the names.
Del Rioan Juan Carlos Alatorre, who was one of the residents who spoke during the Feb. 20 council meeting, selected the names from the hat.
The following names were drawn as city residents who will be on the committee: Tomas Cerna, Avery King, Delihlah Jackson and Ramiro Guzman.
The county resident selected was Wako Smith.
The two council members who will serve on the committee are Lozano and Carranza.
Lozano said the committee’s first meeting will be set at the council’s next meeting on March 24.
