ACUÑA, México – Con el objetivo de revelar la historia y la estrecha unión de la región, investigadores y estudiantes de la Maestría en Historia del Noreste de México y Texas, de la Escuela de Ciencias Sociales de la Universidad Autónoma de Coahuila, trabajan en los milenarios antecedentes de la región y sus primeros pobladores.
La doctora Claudia Cristina Martínez García, directora de la Escuela de Ciencias Sociales de la UA de C e investigadora de la Maestría en Historia del Noreste de México y Texas, explica que los primeros pobladores del noreste de México ubicaban y utilizaban cuevas para habitar durante algunos días o cortas temporadas, viajaban en bandas o grupos pequeños compuestos por familias que se mantenían unidos para satisfacer sus necesidades y sobrevivir.
El hecho de ser bandas de cazadores-recolectores explica el territorio que no corresponde a las fronteras políticas y económicas que tenemos en la actualidad, afirmó Martínez.
Quizás, dijo, no pasaban más allá del territorio que conocemos como Zacatecas o Chihuahua, o se iban más hacia el territorio de Texas; estas fronteras que se contraían o expandían de acuerdo a lo que recorría cada uno de estos grupos, lo cual nos permite entender cómo vivían y se apropiaban del territorio.
Por su parte, el doctor Carlos Manuel Valdés Dávila, investigador de la Maestría en Historia del Noreste de México y Texas de la Escuela de Ciencias Sociales de la UA de C, afirma “Tenemos una prehistoria larguísima, es muy reciente el descubrimiento de excrementos humanos fechados hace 8 mil años en el Río Bravo en la parte de Coahuila, lo cual indica que es mucho tiempo atrás la presencia del hombre aquí en esta región”.
“La relación entre estos pequeños grupos de indios y los españoles, empezó de una manera muy violenta por parte de los españoles. Antes que llegara cualquier grupo a fundar una población, ya habían entrado aquí los esclavistas, atrapaban indios, se los llevaban atados y los vendían en Las Antillas. Tenemos una historia en Coahuila de una violencia extrema, con secuestros de familias enteras y asesinatos para los que no se dejaban secuestrar”, dijo Valdés.
Oficialmente en México, se aborda más la historia de los pueblos de Mesoamérica, incluso es parte la identidad mexicana, sin embargo, los grupos del norte del país también contaban con una gran cultura y características específicas que se patentaron al momento en que los antiguos norteños se encontraron con los españoles.
“Cuando llegaron los franciscanos, la relación entre unos y otros fue muy productiva, incluso franciscanos con una formación bastante avanzada, universitaria, no podían resolver problemas que los indios sí podían”, añadió Valdés Dávila.
Los españoles se impusieron y crearon una geografía política al fundar las primeras ciudades del noreste como Saltillo, Monclova, Monterrey y Parras. Pero la conquista de los pueblos del norte no ocurrió tajantemente, por el contrario, convivieron estas dos culturas milenarias en la región.
Researchers studying first settlers
ACUÑA, Mexico – Trying to find the ins and outs and the history of the close-knit communities of the region, researchers and History of Northeast Mexico and Texas graduate students, School of Social Sciences, Autonomous University of Coahuila (UadeC), are studying the region and its first settlers.
UAdeC School of Social Sciences Principal Dr. Claudia Cristina Martínez García, also a History of Northeast Mexico and Texas researcher, said the first settlers of northeastern Mexico found and lived in caves for some days or short seasons, and traveled in bands or small groups composed of families that stayed together to meet their needs and survive.
The fact of being hunter-gatherers explains the territory, which does not correspond to the political and economic boundaries we have today, Martínez said.
It is possible, she said, they did not go beyond the territory we know as Zacatecas or Chihuahua, or went further into the territory of Texas; these borders contracted or expanded according to what each of these groups traveled. This fact allows us to understand how they lived and appropriated the territory.
Dr. Carlos Manuel Valdés Dávila, a History of Northeast Mexico and Texas, School of Social Sciences, UAdeC researcher, said “We have a very long pre-history, the discovery of human coprolites dated 8,000 years ago in the Rio Grande in Coahuila reveals man has been in this region for a long time.”
“The relationship between these small groups of natives and the Spaniards began very violently. Before the arrival of settlers, slave traders had been here capturing Native Americans, taking them to sell them in The Antilles. We have a history in Coahuila of extreme violence, with kidnappings of entire families and killing those who would resist,” said Valdés.
Traditionally, Mexico identifies more with Mesoamerican peoples. However, groups in the north of the country also had a great culture and specific characteristics that were more evident when the ancient northerners met the Spaniards.
“When the Franciscans arrived, the relationship between ones and the other ones was very productive, even Franciscans with a fairly advanced college education, could not solve problems that Native Americans could,” Valdés said.
The Spaniards imposed themselves and created a political geography by founding the first cities in the northeast such as Saltillo, Monclova, Monterrey and Parras. But the conquest of the northern peoples did not occur categorically, on the contrary, these two millenary cultures lived together in the region.
