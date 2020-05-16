The City of Del Rio’s Animal Control Division received less calls in April, as the amount of loose animals on the streets has decreased, a city official said. While a local animal advocacy group is at capacity and struggles to gather funds during the current crisis.
City of Del Rio Public Relations Manager Anita Pruneda said the division saw a decrease in calls received during the month of April compared to March.
In April the division received a total of 60 calls for loose dogs, with 30 of the dogs captured by the division, Pruneda said, whereas in March the division received 95 calls for loose dogs, with 33 captured.
Pruneda added out of the dogs captured in March, six were redeemed by their owner, six were rescued by local organization Animal Advocacy and Rescue Coalition – Del Rio, and 25 were adopted from the Animal Control Facility.
“During March and April there was an increase in calls due to abandoned dogs. Some factors of this are: citizens can’t afford to care for the dog, the dog has grown out of the puppy phase, or the family is moving out of town and can’t take the dog with them,” Pruneda said and added these issues have been ongoing for Animal Control.
Animal Control advises Del Rioans to register their pet, microchip, spay or neuter, and wear rabies tags when adopting from the facility, Pruneda said and added in case a dog goes missing, these recommendations will help Animal Control locate the owner and return the animal to their owner.
According to Pruneda, abandoned animals should not be left without food and water, especially during the heat, and Animal Control strongly encourages the community to do their part to find a home for their pet before calling Animal Control to abandon them.
Representatives of the Animal Advocacy and Rescue Coalition – Del Rio added they also saw an increase of loose animals during the same time frame.
“No area of Del Rio is unaffected,” the representatives said.
There was an increase in lost animals and loose dogs posted by Del Rioans on social media, after a thunderstorm on April 29 brought tornado-like winds and caused massive damage to the community.
The coalition is currently not taking in any animals, unless there are people willing to sponsor the cost of required vet care and foster for the animals.
“We have struggled immensely to gather funds during the current crisis and have seen a large influx of dogs since March 1,” the representatives said.
The coalition covers the costs of vaccinations, deworming, special procedures, emergency procedures and more through fundraiser money. Currently the coalition has an outstanding vet bill approximately over $10,000 and cannot sustain anymore animals without the support of the community, according to the representatives.
Since March the coalition has rescued close to 100 dogs.
