I had to take some vacation time over the past week, and the days off afforded me the opportunity to spend some extra time out-of-doors.
I headed for the Rincon Del Diablo on Friday morning, just after a mild front blew through, and it was quite windy. Birding is harder when the wind is blowing, as birds tend to stay close to cover and don’t move unless you’re right on top of them.
I walked along the dirt road that parallels the hedge of carrizo cane on the bank of the creek, which served to block the wind somewhat.
I didn’t find a lot of birds in the carrizo, but there were several different species of butterflies in the grass at the very edge of the road.
The butterflies seemed to be working their way up the grass stalks and into the morning sunshine.
I stopped to take a photo of one, a Painted Lady, one of my favorites.
Later, after I’d returned home, I found an article about this butterfly species on a web site called ThoughtCo.
The article dealt with interesting facts about this butterfly species, including that it is the world’s most widely distributed butterfly species and the fact that they migrate, like the more well-known Monarchs.
However, the Painted Lady is what is termed an “irruptive migrant,” meaning that it migrates “independently of any seasonal or geographic patterns.” The article noted that some of the species migrations may be linked to El Niño events.
The Painted Lady caterpillar feeds on thistle plants. In fact, its scientific name, Vanessa cardui, reportedly mean “butterfly of thistle,” which I think is kind of cool.
There were several other butterflies in the long grass, including several tiny blues that I believe were Ceraunus Blues. I also saw one single solitary Monarch flying south across the Rincon, and I mentally urged him to get a move on.
After spending some time with the butterflies, I moved to Romanelli Park and walked along the creek for a time.
I spent some time following a small flock of Chipping Sparrows as they worked their way over the leaf-strewn grass near the park’s memorial plaza. I also watched some kiskadees near the creek and stalked a Blue-headed Vireo and an Orange-crowned Warbler as they foraged in the willow grove on the northeastern end of the park.
As I was leaving the park, I happened to see a Pyrrhuloxia near the creek.
It’s not an unusual bird for this area, though we typically see them more often in the drier sections of the city north and west of the creek.
All in all, I was glad to spend the extra time outside.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.