Dec. 25, 2019 Police blotter
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Emilio Franco, 17, a resident of the 500 block of Gilchrist Lane, was arrested on Nov. 25 at 2:06 p.m. at the 500 block of West Martinez Street, and charged with possession of narcotics and possession of marijuana, police records state.
Franco was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a report at the Loma de la Cruz Cemetery, in search of individuals on four-wheelers, police records state.
The officers noticed two men in a vehicle from which a strong odor of marijuana was emitting, the arrest report states.
Franco was charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 oz, and with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2, greater or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams, the report states.
Ruben Hernandez, 24, a resident of the 400 block of Graham Street, was arrested on Nov. 22, at approximately 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard and West Cortinas Street, and charged with possession of marijuana, police records state.
Hernandez, was arrested after a traffic stop by Del Rio Police Department officers, the arrest report states.
Hernandez advised the arresting officers he had marijuana on his person, the report states.
He was charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 oz, a Class B misdemeanor.
RACING
Victor Hugo Cervantes, 25, a resident of the 400 block of Memorial Drive, was arrested and charged with racing on highway, a Class B misdemeanor, on Dec. 11 at approximately 12:35 a.m., police records state.
Cervantes was arrested at the 400 block of Veterans Boulevard after he was observed by Del Rio Police Department officers racing another vehicle on U.S. Hwy 90 Veterans Boulevard, records state.
RESIST ARREST, SEARCH OR TRANSPORTATION
Rene S. Garcia, 24, a resident of the 300 block of East Gutierrez Street, was arrested on Dec. 11 at 1:20 a.m. at a Stripes convenience store, 203 Veterans Blvd. and charged with resisting arrest, search or transportation police records state.
On that date Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the site in reference to suspicious circumstances, the incident report states.
Michael Anthony McCoy, 24, a resident of Michelle Drive, was arrested on Dec. 6, at 10:41 p.m. at the Plaza del Sol Mall, 2205 Veterans Blvd., and charged with resisting arrest, search or transportation, and with failure to identify or give false information, police records state.
McCoy gave police officers the name of Jarivion Levison, but officers became suspicious after he gave a different spelling of his name, records state.
He was charged with resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, and give false information, a Class B misdemeanor.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Jessenia Diamante Moreno, 19, a resident of the 100 block of Fairway Drive, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, a second degree felony, on Dec. 7, at 5 p.m., at the 200 block of Wildcat Drive, police records state.
Moreno was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers noticing a pickup truck parked behind Sharky’s, 203 Wildcat Drive; after making contact with the occupants they discovered the driver was a 15-year-old; Moreno was charged with sexual assault, a second degree felony, records state.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Sean Richard Morin, 33, a resident of the 100 block of Palo Alto Drive, was arrested on Dec. 6 at 12:55 p.m., and charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, police records state.
Morin was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to the location in reference to a man contemplating suicide. Morin was charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, records state.
DWI
Jonathan Mosqueda, 30, a resident of the 1000 block of Tesoro Place, was arrested on Dec. 6, at 3:13 a.m. at the intersection of Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard and East Viesca Street, and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, police records show.
