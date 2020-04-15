Food distribution efforts by Val Verde County commissioners are growing with increased community need.
County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw held another during another food distribution event on Brodbent Avenue across from the San Felipe Cemetery on Monday morning.
Another distribution event was held Monday outside the Precinct 2 barn.
Members of Wardlaw’s Precinct 1 road and bridge crew, the fairgrounds maintenance staff and a sole community volunteer parceled out grocery bags of fresh produce to hundreds of county residents who waited in their cars and trucks.
As each vehicle pulled up to the distribution site, the workers handed out cucumbers, apples, tomatoes and serrano peppers.
“We’re doing another food distribution event here today,” Wardlaw said as he helped fill the grocery bags to be handed out to the waiting vehicles.
“We have decided to stay out of the city limits to avoid any conflicts with the city,” the commissioner added, noting the area he and his workers are using is one he cleared of brush, construction debris and trash several years ago.
Wardlaw said his crew now uses a portion of the area as a staging yard for road materials, adding he hopes in the future to construct a community park on another part of the site.
“The people are so appreciative of these events were having. They look forward to them and ask for them,” the commissioner said.
Wardlaw said the county has gotten a good response to a phone number published to allow the elderly home bound to sign up for free delivered foodstuffs, but said that efforts requires volunteers.
“We have no volunteers right now, so we can’t do it. We’re wanting, willing and able to load some volunteers up, but nobody wants to do it,” Wardlaw said.
“If we had volunteers to help us with delivery to the home bound elderly, we’d have another line down here, loading up vehicles for that, but we don’t have any volunteers at this point,” Wardlaw said, pointing at the line of cars and trucks that stretched south up Eagle Pass Hill on Brodbent Avenue.
Del Rioan Alexandra Calderon, who is not currently working because her salon, Classic Cuts on Garfield Avenue, is closed because of the ongoing shelter-in-place order, said she sees the need in the community.
“I thinking of it as making good use of my time. It’s a good feeling to be able to help,” Calderon said, noting Monday was the fifth time she had volunteered to assist with a food distribution event.
Calderon, who said she was born, raised and still lives in city’s San Felipe neighborhood, said she believes the food events are needed.
“People are in need of different things. People need this food, and what’s going on with the precincts giving out food, and people responding, I believe they’re coming because they really need it. Anything is good right now,” Calderon said.
“I feel like the need is there, and not just in San Felipe, but all over the county,” she added.
