Skillets celebrated its grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 20. The Del Rio Chamber of Commerce and Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce welcomed the restaurant as a new member.
The restaurant underwent a change in ownership when Leticia and Eduardo Amezcua Sr. bought the place in July. The restaurant is iconic to Del Rioans and the Amezcua family said the place would still keep the same atmosphere.
The Amezcuas are joined by their daughter, Lili Echavarria, as the general manager and their son, Eddie Amezcua Jr. as the operations manager.
“Skillets always belonged to Del Rio. We wanted to make sure, us being a part of the chambers was key to our success … they’re always doing great work and making sure Del Rio is moving forward and growing; we wanted to be a part of that,” Eddie Amezcua said.
Once inside the restaurant, Del Rioans will notice an immediate change in the floor, tables and seats. The layout of the restaurant remains the same and will remind patrons of an old-school diner.
“The other ‘wow’ factor the restaurant has is the diner. We wanted to have that old-school diner feel with a contemporary look and have that family environment,” Echavarria said.
Another staple of the restaurant was the menu. Many of the breakfast items remained the same, with the addition of new plates with healthy options.
“We wanted to bring in some pulled pork items, so with that we have a Cuban sandwich, pulled pork omelet, fried green tomatoes as an appetizer, avocados,” Echavarria said.
Long-time patrons continue approaching Amezcua for the renovations done to the restaurant. “I can be at H-E-B, Walmart, I can be anywhere and people will come up to me and thank us for the renovation,” Amezcua said.
The positive response from the public was overwhelming to the family. “We wanted us, as a family, to show that Del Rio is a bigger family,” Amezcua said.
The renovations to the iconic restaurant were a family effort and the Amezcuas appreciate the support from the community.
