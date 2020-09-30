Two local businesses were temporarily closed by the local health authority, county commissioners court members learned Tuesday.
Both businesses, the Blue Oasis Bar and Grill and the Buzzard Roost, have since reopened, Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said Wednesday.
Val Verde County Commissioners Court members discussed the closures with Val Verde County/City of Del Rio Local Health Authority Dr. J.J. Gutierrez during a meeting Tuesday.
County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton asked about the closures during an update on the local COVID-19 situation by Gutierrez and Dr. Laura Palau, who is also a member of the county’s COVID-19 task force.
“It’s my understanding we closed a couple of businesses last week or this week?” Nettleton asked.
“We closed Blue Oasis and the Buzzard’s Roost bar. The Buzzard’s Roost, in my opinion, should have never been opened, and the Blue Oasis was closed because they had been warned in August, and we’ve had this conversation: I think the process could have been done differently, but the outcome needed to happen. It was one of those deals where they had more people in there, and we were getting text messages,” Owens said.
“Our big corporate businesses, like Walmart and H-E-B, they’re trucking along making tons and tons of money, and our local businesses are the ones that are getting slammed, are getting hurt the worst by this thing,” Nettleton said.
“I’m all for the rules and what we need to do to protect each other. I’m not against that, but it seems like it’s the little guy that’s getting slammed while the big guy is able to function differently, so I would hope that we have something in place that controls what we need to control but without going overboard,” Nettleton added.
“Were these two businesses violating the rules?” County Commissioner Pct. 2 Juan Carlos Vazquez asked.
“One of them should never have been opened, so they closed it down, and the other one had been warned. That’s my understanding, but I have not seen the citations, but I have asked for them, and I will tell you that we frequent one of them and the couple of times we went in, there were more people in there than there were supposed to be and we turned around at the door and left,” Owens said.
The county judge reiterated he believed closing the businesses was necessary, but again said he did not agree with the process.
“I will back the local health authority, because at the end of the day, you just can’t keep giving people warnings. There has to be something else,” Owens said.
“I agree with you, but we’re going to run out of funding in December for all of these people we’re paying to do this, and at some point, hopefully the federal government will give us more money, but if they don’t, we’re going to have to pick up the tab. We’ve been at this for eight or nine months, and everybody knows what they need to do, and at some point ... we can’t continue to dictate and govern every single aspect of every single person’s life for the next two or three years,” Nettleton said.
“There has to be a point where we get to something that works. We’re spending $750,000 right now, and I don’t see any end to this anytime in the near future, and I don’t see any federal help coming. We have all of this cost in our next year’s budget, and I don’t know how the local taxpayers can continue to pick up the tab for this,” he added.
Nettleton said he believes “people know what they need to do,” and that it is the job of the court “to inform them of the facts.”
“People have to be able to make decisions based off of those facts, and we can’t regulate everybody’s life for the next two, three, four, however many years this thing is going to go on,” the commissioner said.
Owens said after the meeting it was his understanding the businesses were closed Friday afternoon and reopened Monday afternoon.
