Eleven individuals filed for three school board trustee positions on the May 2, ballot, the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidate School District announced Friday.
The district announced that current school board trustees Joshua D. Overfelt, Diana E. Gonzales and Amy N. Haynes have filed for re-election to Place II, Place VI, and Place VII respectively.
Glafiro H. Santellanes, Jr., Arturo Rodriguez and Jacques De La Mota have filed for the Place II seat, currently held by Overfelt.
Hugo Tadeo Sanchez, Diego Martin Almaraz, Jr. and Felix Escobedo, Jr. have filed for the Place IV seat, currently held by Diana E. Gonzales.
And Jesus Emilio Galindo and Juan Leon have filed for Place VII, currently held by Amy Haynes.
A drawing to determine the order in which the names of the candidates will appear on the ballot for the election will be held on Monday, February 24, at 5:30 p.m. Early voting is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 20 and end on Tuesday, April 28 at the Del Rio Civic Center Red Oak Ballroom, the district announced.
