A powerful thunderstorm bringing rain and damaging winds hit Del Rio Monday night, leaving downed trees and damaged power lines. Several structures in town were also affected.
The severe thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service, was located at 8:35 p.m. over Black Brush Point, nine miles northwest of Del Rio, moving southeast at 35 miles per hour.
The storm, according to radar readings, had quarter size hail and 70 mph wind gusts, the weather service reported.
The storm spread across a wide area, including Del Rio, Lake View, Amistad Acres, Laughlin Air Force Base, Cienegas Terrace, Amistad Village, Amanda, Box Canyon, Val Verde Park Estates, Standart, Diablo East, Long Point, Governors Landing, and more.
The city of Del Rio reported thousands of outages. As of 11 p.m. some of the areas without electricity included east San Felipe and north Del Rio both east and west of Veterans Boulevard.
As of Tuesday morning AEP Texas was reporting 1,731 outages in the Del Rio and Amistad Lake area.
At the height of the storm about 10,000 customers in Del Rio were without power, AEP Texas spokeswoman Rita Parrish said.
The National Weather Service report Tuesday morning showed wind gusts reaching 77 mph during Monday night's storm.
The weather service issued an new hazardous weather alert effective today for several area counties including Val Verde. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible along and east of a Kerrville to San Antonio to Karnes City line tonight, with the highest chances east of a Lake Buchanan to Taylor line.
Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.
A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible along and south of a Hallettsville to Karnes City line Wednesday morning. Damaging winds are the main threats.
