Organizers of a softball tournament have donated more than $3,600 to the Mary L. Pierce HOPE Cancer Resource Room at Val Verde Regional Medical Center.
Carolina Zavala, Anna Barrera and Nancy De Luna, teammates on the Hogan Park Softball League, presented a check for $3,676.06 to Stacey Covarrubias, cancer navigator for Val Verde Regional Medical Center’s Mary L. Pierce HOPE Cancer Resource Room following the benefit softball tourney.
The tournament and the donation had personal meaning for all of the organizers, but especially for Zavala.
“Last year, my mom was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer, and she didn’t have any insurance or benefits, so we started reaching out to places, and one of our friends, his wife had passed away from cancer, he directed us here, to the cancer resource room. He said this was a good place to go to for help,” Zavala said.
“I was very grateful that my mom was able to get help,” she added.
She said there were times her mother had to stay overnight in San Antonio, and sometimes Covarrubias was able to help out. Zavala said she and her teammates organized the softball tournament as a way to give back.
“My mom’s in remission now, cancer-free as of right now, but we just wanted to show our appreciation. I reached out to some friends I play softball with, and we wanted to do something to give back to the room,” Zavala said.
She said her friends Barrera and De Luna helped organized and stage the softball tournament.
“It was an awesome turnout. It was really nice,” Zavala said.
“The whole community came together. We got a lot of help from local businesses, who helped with the concession stand and the donations. Relay for Life helped with a bouncy castle, and someone from the county library helped us with face painting. We really were able to make it kid-friendly,” Barrera said.
“It’s not much, but hopefully it will help people become more aware of the room and what it has to offer,” Zavala said.
Covarrubias said members of the hospital’s public information staff also helped design the flyer and promote the event.
The three women said they want to try and have another benefit softball tournament next year.
“You know you have our support for next year, and if you want to start early planning, I know Stacey will help you with that, and we’ll also make sure we have a team from the hospital,” VVRMC Human Resources Director Carlos Torres said.
VVRMC Chief Executive Officer Linda Walker thanked the group for the donation.
