The National Park Service Amistad National Recreation Area is reopening Spur 454 recreation area and the San Pedro Cliffs, due to the Lake Amistad decreasing water level. The low water level has cleared the road, and the recreation area was open Friday.
“Due to the decreasing lake level, water is no longer covering Spur 454 in Amistad National Recreation Area. As a result, the National Park Service has re-opened the road to the San Pedro Cliffs,” Amistad National Recreation Area Superintendent Chris Ryan said.
Ryan cautioned motorists to obey the posted speed limit and watch out for deer that may be crossing the road.
He also asked park visitors to keep the facilities clean.
“Do you like to go to an area that is free of trash? Please help keep your national park clean by either using the animal-proof trash cans or carrying out your trash,” Ryan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.