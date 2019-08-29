Del Rio City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to consider a small increase in the city property tax rate for the coming year.
The council has scheduled public hearings on the proposed tax rate for Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 and is expected to adopt the new rate on Sept. 24.
The council approved the recommendation of City Manager Matt Wojnowski and his staff to increase the city property tax rate from the current year’s rate of 0.715159 to the proposed 2019 rate of 0.730908, an increase of about one-and-a-half cents.
Councilman Rowland Garza made the motion “to set the proposed tax rate for the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 at 0.730908 and to schedule two public hearings to be held on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 in accordance with Chapter 26 of the Texas Property Tax Code.”
Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. gave the second.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano then called on each member of the council to announce his or her vote on the motion.
All of the council members present, including Lozano, Garza, Carranza, Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado, Councilman Jim De Reus and Councilman Raul C. Ojeda, voted in favor of the motion. Lozano announced Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon was not present at the meeting during which the record vote was taken.
“After both public hearings are held, the council will need to take a record vote to adopt the 2019 tax rate on Sept. 24,” City Tax Assessor Collector Alma Venegas said after Tuesday’s meeting.Information presented to the city council as part of its meeting packet shows the proposed 2019 tax rate will mean an increase of $1.57 per year for a property valued at $10,000, a $7.87 increase per year for a property valued at $50,000 and a $15.75 increase per year for a property valued at $100,000.
The proposed tax rate increase will mean a $31.50 increase per year on a property valued at $200,000.
The first page of the council’s proposed Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget includes the following statement: “This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $600,665 or 6.51 percent and of that amount, $132,522 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.”
Sooo.... What are the additional taxes going to pay for?
