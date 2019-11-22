Eternal salvation is given to all in Christ who run the race well in Him and finish our course in the faith! Yet we remain steadfast in Him by daily confessing our sins and placing our sins on the head of Christ, our propitiation for the sins of mankind. I say daily as we in Christ who love God and have a holy reverent fear of Him are ever performing the act of having Christ atone for our sins. When we confess our sins before God He is quick to forgive us!
Some people are teaching these days that grace means we no longer have to confess our sins and they claim that nor is there such thing as conviction of the Spirit of God. Let me say, the conviction first of all in the New Covenant is the loving conviction of the Lord drawing us to Himself, this type of conviction from the Spirit of God still exists. However we are not to fall into the trap of condemnation which comes from the devil, or from the law of commandments we are now free from. As far as sin remaining we need to know that it is no longer we who do sin, but sin that dwells in our carnal man. This is what we confess before the Lord daily, sometimes perhaps even different portions of our day if and when we allow our flesh to rule over our spirit man.
We can come boldly before the throne of grace daily by the blood of Jesus and by His righteousness He has granted us.
However, He still expects us to be humble about our sinful patterns of our carnal man when they occur. It is good to start our days and closing our days out at night by confessing our faults before God. We are now the priests in the kingdom of God that offer up prayers not only for ourselves but for all in the Body of Christ, even for our cities, our nation, we cry out for the Lord’s forgiveness.
We no longer need to call upon a priest or any other person dead or alive in order to go before God! We have direct access to the Father always as His priests of the New Covenant by the blood of Jesus. Some may say, well what if you forget what sins we have need of confessing? That is not our concern, as Jesus taught us in the Lord’s prayer, we pray directly to the Father and we can say forgive us of our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us, or whichever way we confess our sins. We don’t need to remember every detail, as some sins we still do unknowingly, yet they are covered.
We should however confess those things which come to mind which are more bothering our spirit man for the moment. Others might say, what if we die before we confess our sins that day? God knows our hearts, He knows every detail about our lives. Since we all do still sin in our flesh we have to know that God does not want any person to perish! His forgiveness can go with us throughout our days as we continue to call upon the Lord from a pure heart!
It is a joyful thing now to come before the Lord, but still at times we weep and mourn over sin in our life when we feel a pattern of sin may be harder to break away from. If there is a struggle, then praise God there is a struggle going on and not rebellion as to knowingly and willingly commit to deadly sinful patterns in our lives with no remorse or regret. Repentance with godly sorrow brings forth true repentance from a pure heart.
Turning away daily may be necessary until we see God grant us increase in an area of besetting sin.
We can rest in the finished work of Christ always and HIs righteousness, as we continually call upon the Lord with a pure heart wanting to be more like Him now and forever.
One day when with the Lord we will all be putting on the incorruptible and immortal bodies we long for. For now we all should understand that God never took away the need for the confessing of our sin of our flesh. However, He has made the way out and gives us His forgiveness daily as we come to Him with a humble and contrite spirit willing to turn from sin with His help always.
It is no longer we working, but Christ now working in us all , the Hope of Glory! If you have fallen back into sinful lifestyles, God does call every person to repent! However, He waits with open arms for His prodigal sons and daughters to return back to Him!
The Lord discerns all of our thoughts and intents of our hearts. Therefore never come to Him with a false sense of remorse for sins and/or a willingness to change with His help.
Save your breath if that is you and come back to a place of repentance with godly sorrow!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.