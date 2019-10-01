A bond election for San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District, will coincide with the Nov. 5 elections. Voters can approve or deny a $19 million bond for the school district to construct a new elementary campus on the north of the city of Del Rio.
The proposition for the bond will appear on Val Verde County precinct ballots, excluding those in precincts 32, 42 and 43. Those specific precincts encompass Comstock Independent School District.
The bond election was approved by school board members on Jul. 22 during a regular school board meeting. If approved, the bond election will allow for construction of a new elementary campus towards the north of the city of Del Rio.
The bond election will be worded as such on the ballot:
“Shall the Board of Trustees of the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District be authorized to issue bonds of the District in the principal amount of not to exceed $19,000,000 for the purposes of constructing, renovating, acquiring, and equipping a new elementary school to be located in the northern area of the District and the purchase of the necessary sites therefor; any issue or series of such bonds to bear interest per annum at such rate or rates (fixed, floating, variable, or otherwise) as may be determined within the discretion of the Board of Trustees, provided that such rate or rates of interest shall not exceed the maximum rate per annum authorized by law at the time of the issuance of any issue or series of such bonds; and shall the Board of Trustees be authorized to levy and pledge, and cause to be assessed and collected, annual ad valorem taxes on all taxable property in the District sufficient, without limit at to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds?”
During the board meeting, School District Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios held a presentation featuring possible acreage options in the northern side of Del Rio.
The cost of a new elementary school with a parameter of 68,195 sq. ft. is estimated to be $16 million. This does not include the cost of purchasing a 10-acre tract for the building, which is estimated at $3 million.
The bond will consist of $19 million and cover those expenses. Previously, school board members addressed the need of more school facilities and noticed the growing population on the north side of the city.
During the regular board meeting in July, Board President Raymond P. Meza said current elementary schools are landlocked, thus there is no room for expansion in those buildings.
With the approval of the bond election, this allowed Rios to present a solution for Irene C. Cardwell Elementary, according to a school district press release. Rios recommended North Heights Elementary should be re-established as an Early Childhood Center, serving Pre-K through second grade students, according to the press release.
“By including Cardwell students, K-second grade as part of North Heights, the campus will be more efficiently used, thus providing further relief to other schools,” according to the press release.
According to the press release, if the bond election is successful, construction for the new elementary campus and the re-establishment of North Heights can occur by Aug. 2021.
Previously, Board member Kenneth Smith said board members were aware they had other viable options for Cardwell Elementary. Board President Raymond P. Meza said it is hard to leave Cardwell as it is because it is separate buildings and requires a lot of accommodations, but the school board is looking to accommodate where the population is growing.
