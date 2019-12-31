Members of the Del Rio Economic Development Corporation (DREDC) say they will continue to support an effort to construct two more lanes for northbound traffic between the Del Rio Port of Entry and the international bridge.
DREDC members during their Dec. 19 meeting discussed a resolution dedicating up to $1 million in funds to assist with the preliminary design and construction of the two-lane roadway just north of the international bridge.
Plans for the lane expansion project were proffered earlier this year by Del Rio Port Director Liliana Flores, who spoke about the need for a new two-lane roadway from the international bridge to the port’s new expedited cargo lanes.
Flores asked the city to consider building the lanes, about 1,200 feet of roadway, along with the necessary drainage, signs, lighting and fencing required by the project.
It was envisioned that one of the two proposed new lanes would be dedicated to commercial traffic crossing the international bridge from Mexico into Texas.
The resolution considered by the DREDC board on Dec. 19 noted the new two-lane roadway “will speed customs processing, thereby encouraging more import trade from Mexico.”
At the start of the discussion of the resolution, City Economic Development Director Oriana Fernandez told the board, “Just to update you: On Tuesday (Dec. 17), the city council approved the preliminary design contract (for the two-lane expansion) in the amount of $54,000.”
“The city had the money for that?” DREDC board member Lucas Gilliam asked.
“I was told that it’s not EDC funding. They will use funds from the (international) bridge,” Fernandez replied.
“That means they have funds available,” Gilliam said.
“Well, there’s two ways we could go: We could go ahead and do it, or we could keep our money for the construction phase,” Gilliam added.
“I think we want to approve this motion. The city is moving pretty fast,” DREDC Vice Chair Jerry Simpton said.
He reminded the board that during its last meeting, City Public Works Director Craig Cook made a presentation about the lane expansion project and estimated the cost of construction at about $1.3 million and said the project could be completed within a year.
Fernandez also reminded the board Cook had told them if the DREDC could not provide funding for the planning and construction of the project, those monies would likely come from the international bridge fund.
Gilliam made a motion to approve the resolution.
“I would only like to add (to the motion) that a first draft, in the amount of $54,000, be allocated to Bain Medina Bain (the consulting firm that will provide the design for the project) via the city,” Gilliam said.
He noted the $54,000 will be the “first draft” from the $1 million the DREDC has voted to set aside for the lane expansion project.
Fernandez said Cook has estimated the remainder of the design work for the project will cost about $150,000.
DREDC board member Eddie Amezcua Jr. gave the second.
Gilliam’s motion was unanimously approved without further discussion.
