Volunteers needed for ‘Wall That Heals’ exhibit
Volunteers are still needed to assist visitors to “The Wall That Heals,” a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., coming to Del Rio March 5-8. Val Verde County Veterans Service Officer Adrian Bitela said Wednesday his office has already signed up 16 volunteers, but more are needed. Call the veterans service office at (830) 774 7549 or (830) 774 7548 to sign up.
City council seats filings
Filing for three open seats on the Del Rio City Council continues until 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. The open seats on the city council are the District III seat, the At-Large, Place A, seat and the At-Large, Place B, seat. City Secretary Mari Acosta said Wednesday three candidates have filed so far: Diana Bejarano Salgado, the At-Large, Place A, incumbent, has filed for re-election. The two other candidates are Jesse P. Sanchez, a general contractor, and Josue S. Vela, who works in law enforcement. Both Sanchez and Vela have filed for the At-Large, Place B, seat on the council, Acosta said.
Red, White and Blue 5K
The Red, White and Blue 5K is two weeks away with registration forms still available at Amistad Bank and Del Rio News-Herald. Val Verde Regional Medical Center Director of Public Relations and Marketing Angela Prather extends an invitation to Val Verde County Fire and Rescue and Val Verde Regional Medical Center EMS.
Robotics
Del Rio High School Robotics Team 4063, also known as the “Bunnies” or TrikZr4KidZ, continue to seek volunteers for the upcoming robotics competition on Mar. 6-8. Del Rioans can register online at team4063.com. Last year’s event required a minimum of 100 volunteers and this year’s event may require more due to the game’s setup.
Queens still fighting
Following Tuesday night’s loss to Laredo LBJ, the Del Rio Queens basketball team dropped to 0-8 in District 29-6A. That leaves the Queens four games out of the final playoff spot with four games remaining to play in the regular season. Del Rio’s playoff hopes are slim, but not completely dead.
