The Del Rio Board of Realtors hosted its second fundraising auction for the Texas Real Estate Political Action Committee (TREPAC) in the grand ballroom of the Ramada Inn of Del Rio on Sept. 5.
Del Rio real estate agents Alfonso Garcia and Ray Rivas served as co-chairs for the event. Rivas noted this is the second auction the local board has held so far this year.
“The function of TREPAC is taking and protecting our property values and the property owners in the city, the county and the state. We organized this event, and every year we try to have at least one event. This year we decided to do two,” Rivas said.
Rivas currently works with Legacy Real Estate, owned by Clay Ellis.
Garcia, who owns Real Estate Solutions, has been in real estate here for the past five years. He also owns the Ramada Inn of Del Rio.
“The funds we’re raising here tonight will go to protect our property rights, and what they do, through TREPAC, is allocate funds to people that help protect those rights, that are running for certain political positions. It is a political action committee,” Rivas said.
He and Garcia said local businesses, especially those that are affiliate members of the Del Rio Board of Realtors, provide items to be auctioned off, as well as donations for the purchase of auction items.
“Our affiliates include businesses like Southwest Abstract, Del Rio Title, Texas Community Bank, Amistad Bank, there’s a lot of affiliates who contribute and make this possible,” Rivas said.
A special guest at the event was Hector Alaniz, a Realtor with RE/MAX Real Estate Services Laredo and Eagle Pass, and a trustee for the Texas Real Estate Political Action Committee.
“We raise funds and we disperse funds to provide education for home ownership, and we also provide representation through our local congressmen and senators, not just through the state association, but also locally. We provide financial support to like-minded individuals. We’re not Democrat or Republican or Tea Party, we’re a Realtor Party, so we provide financial resources and support to individuals who think as we do and who support the issues that are important to homeowners and Realtors,” Alaniz said before the auction.
“For instance, this year was a legislative year, so property tax reform was a big issue, and we were able to help put a cap on the increase in property taxes for each community. Now those increases are capped at 3.5 percent, and if communities need to raise their taxes higher than that, they have to go through a referendum process to vote on it,” he added.
He said the TREPAC also addresses issues important to homeowners.
“School finance reform, that was also important, also annexation and eminent domain, so there’s a lot more issues that we helped support, and all of those are very important for homeowners. Our mission is to assist with homeowner issues, to be able to provide education and political awareness, and we are able to do all that through events like this,” Alaniz said.
