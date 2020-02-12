A Del Rio man accused of trying to break into a home in the city’s west side was arrested and is now facing felony charges, following an incident occurring on Feb. 9.
Eden Soliz, Jr., 30, whose place of residence is listed at the 600 block of West First Street, was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers on that date, at approximately 2:33 a.m., documents filed with the magistrate’s office show.
On Feb. 9, Del Rio Police Department Officer James Biscaino, responded to the location on West First Street, for an unwanted man attempting to enter the residence, police records show.
Biscaino made contact with the victim, a 31-year-old woman, who said the man was at her residence attempting to get in.
The woman stated they argued at the front door as Soliz tried to enter. She felt threatened by Soliz as he stated he would beat her up until the cops came, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The woman said Soliz tried to force his way into the residence so she defended herself; she scratched Soliz’s face and tore his shirt when she prevented Soliz from entering, the affidavit states.
The woman said she closed the door for her safety and called the police; she verbally warned Soliz to leave, however he went to the back window located in the alleyway, the affidavit states.
When officers arrived, Soliz had already departed the scene, but while officers were still in the area Soliz returned and was spotted running across the 600 block of West Gibbs Street and returning to the residence, the affidavit states.
The woman was asked if Soliz was inside the residence, but she did not know due to being next door at her neighbor’s apartment. Officers had consent to search the residence and located Soliz hiding inside a closet, the affidavit states.
Soliz was arrested and transported to Del Rio Police Department for booking and processing. Soliz was later transported to GEO facility; he was charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault, a second degree felony, the affidavit states.
