A Del Rio woman was arrested and charged with assault of a public servant and attempting to take a weapon from a law enforcement officer after police responded to a report of a disturbance in the city’s south side, police say.
Sonia Yadira Santana, 35, a resident of the 900 block of Avenue D, was arrested at the 100 block of Teresa Street on Aug. 24 at 2:07 p.m., according to the arrest report.
Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the Teresa Street address for a disturbance between a man and a woman, an incident report states.
When officers were speaking to the the woman’s mother, Santana threw a can of Natural Light at the officer, the incident report shows.
When the officer attempted to detain Santana, she began assaulting the officers. Santana was taken into custody and charged with assault of a public servant, a third degree felony, and with attempt to take a weapon from an officer, a state jail felony, the arrest report states.
(2) comments
I just wish they would put the whole story. She has mental problems and we have been fighting for a long time for her to be helped. There is no mental help in Delrio.
Also she never tried to get officers weapon. There is 2 witnesses who witnessed everything. There needs to be more help with people with mental illness.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.