ACUÑA, México - New travel restrictions implemented over the Fourth of July weekend turned into long lines at the Del Rio-Ciudad Acuña international bridge, with some travelers reporting waiting in line for up to five hours.
The new measures, intended to contain the rapidly growing contagion of COVID-19, a severe and highly contagious respiratory disease, went into effect after an agreement between city officials from both border towns. Del Rio and Acuña officials reached the agreement during a virtual meeting held Thursday.
On behalf of the business and industry communities in Acuña, representatives from the maquila association and the chamber of commerce explained the new restrictions, and said travelers should only come to Acuña for essential purposes, such as properly documented work or medical reasons.
Travelers going from Del Rio to Ciudad Acuña who were not able to document the purpose of their visit were returned to the United States.
The business and industry representatives said these travel restrictions are temporary, started on July 1 and will be in effect until July 15.
“We are witnessing how this new restrictions are being implemented, non-essential travelers are not being allowed to enter into Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila,” said Director of the Del Rio-Ciudad Acuña Maquila Association Cuauhtémoc Hernández Castilla.
“This is obviously burdensome for the international community, but it is something much-needed during this pandemic, we are trying to reduce social mobility. We want Ciudad Acuña and Del Rio, like the sister cities they are, can peak and start seeing a dropping number of people with COVID-19,” Hernández Castilla said.
Ciudad Acuña Chamber of Commerce President Luis Angel Urraza Dugay said it is in the best interest of everyone to not visit their family over the long weekend. He said Acuña is currently dealing with the consequences of people celebrating Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, and not taking the pandemic seriously.
“Friends coming from the United States, avoid waiting in line if the purpose of your trip is not essential, because you will not be able to enter into Ciudad Acuña,” Urraza Dugay said.
“We are on high alert, we are trying to stop the mobility for everyone’s sake, if you don’t have proof that the purpose of your trip is essential don’t even wait in line, this is a critical moment and we need to be aware,” he said.
