Del Rioan Najla Weathersbee, Comstock resident Barbara Tucker, parade organizar Dewey Hulme of Pandale, and David Barrett help decorate this pickup truck for the Border Trump Train, a caravan of President Donald Trump supporters that traveled 244 miles on Saturday, starting in Uvalde and finishing in Concan.
Benita Bernardette Patuel and former Val Verde County Republican Chair Fernando Garcia gearing up to participate in the Border Trump Train, a parade supporting the re-election of President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates for the Nov. 3 election.
Photos by Rubén Cantú
Dozens of vehicles gathered in a caliche empty lot off of State Loop 79, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 277 North, awaiting the arrival of the caravan coming into Del Rio from Eagle Pass.
With the presidential election around the corner Val Verde County and Del Rio supporters came out in full swing Saturday afternoon, showing their colors backing the candidacy of President Donald Trump and other local and state Republicans.
The Border Trump Train participants gathered in an empty lot off of State Loop 79, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 277 North, right before 1 p.m.
