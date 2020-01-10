Maybe we do not realize just how well off or blessed we are until we lose it. It could be health, marriage, raising children, finances, jobs, housing, food, safe neighborhoods and these are just a few from a long list.
There is turmoil and rumors of war in much of our world. And yes violence, ruthless killing, people and families fleeing for their very lives.
Leaving in the middle of the night with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
Many times separated never to see a child or loved one again. Religious intolerance, bigotry and people being forced to accept a religion or way of life they do not want or agree with.
Sure, our country has problems but it is a lot better than most places. We have so many freedoms and opportunities. May we begin the New Year on our knees thanking God for our country, (Colossians 1:16) and the many blessings it provides for us and asking Him to protect it, (Psalm 86:6, 102:1).
We may commit ourselves this New Year to read our Bibles more and spend more time in prayer, (Colossians 4:2& 1 Timothy 4:2). Our political leaders need our prayers.
Also ask God to raise up good Godly leaders for us, (Romans 13:6). May our lives be filled with the presence of God and His love and may that be passed on to our families, local communities, Churches and our nation.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
