Organizations involved with preserving various aspects of Val Verde County’s history gathered Thursday to share information about their work.
Representatives of about a dozen organizations dedicated to history, culture and the environment met at the Texas Community Bank Community Room, where each group set up a table filled with informational pamphlets, flyers, books and photos.
The event was hosted by the Val Verde County Historical Commission.
“I think it went very well. We didn’t have as big a turnout from the public as I would have liked, but
we got to talk to each other, and that was an unexpected bonus. I found out information about every group that participated that I didn’t know about before,” Gay Culbertson, Val Verde County Historical Commission chair, said following the event.
“There were a whole bunch of us that said we need to do it again, and they mentioned they really enjoyed visiting with members of the other groups. It was very nice, but I do wish more members of the public had come out,” Culbertson added.
Librarian Willie Braudaway and her husband, historian and professor Doug Braudaway, have been members of the Val Verde Historical Commission since they moved to Del Rio in 1994.
Willie Braudaway participated in Thursday’s meet-and-greet to provide information about the Family History Center, sited in Del Rio’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1315 Kings Way.
“I’m here because family history is history. Civilization is family history, and I’m here so that people know the Family History Center is available for all Del Rioans to use,” Willie Braudaway said.
Edward A. Hanson, James S. Long and Robert Marcell manned the table for the Laughlin Heritage Foundation.
“We’re always looking for new members, volunteers and donors. I think every museum in the world is looking for that,” said Long.
The Laughlin Heritage Foundation, whose stated mission is “to educate the public about the importance of air power in sustaining the national security of the United States and to preserve the heritage of Laughlin Air Force Base,” maintains the Laughlin Heritage Foundation Museum at 309 S. Main St.
Ana Chapman, who is part of two local historical organizations, Los Amigos del Cementerio de la Loma de la Cruz and United San Felipe, said the two groups are important to Del Rio.
“Of course, La Loma is a historic cemetery, and we’re trying to preserve it and restore it, and with United San Felipe, we’re working to discover all of the history in the barrio of San Felipe,” Chapman said.
During the past year, she said, United San Felipe was successful in creating and placing an arch over the entrance to one of the streets leading into the barrio and is now working to place a second sign at another one of the barrio’s entrances, this one off Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard.
Roland Andrade, vice president of the Brown Plaza Association, said it was important for his organization to participate in the meet-and-greet because “there’s a lot of people out there that don’t know Brown Plaza exists.”
“We were very happy the historical commission asked us to come over here and participate in this event. We brought some photos and other items telling about Brown Plaza history. It’s very interesting, especially since the majority of people did start in San Felipe, and it’s a good opportunity for everyone to get together,” Andrade said.
He noted the association is currently working on a master plan for the plaza.
“Even though Brown Plaza is only one block in size, there’s a lot of work to be done,” Andrade said.
Culbertson said the historical commission members are already planning on making the meet-and-greet event an annual one.
“We plan on making on this a yearly thing. We may even do another one in the spring,” Culbertson said.
