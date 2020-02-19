February 19, 2020 Police Blotter
DWI
Carmen Aide de la Cruz, 37, whose place of residence is listed at the 200 block of Rowland Drive, was arrested on Feb. 9, at 2:18 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, police records state.
Martin Lopez Losoya, 38, whose place of residence is listed at the 600 block of Avenue D, was recently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police records state.
According to his arrest report he was arrested on Feb. 12, at 10:52 p.m. at the intersection of Foster Street and West Dignowity Street, after police responded to a motor vehicle collision.
He was charged with a Class A misdemeanor.
Rogelio Galindo Rodriguez, 23, a resident of the 500 block of East Garza Street, was arrested on Feb. 8, at 4:48 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, police records state.
Rodriguez was arrested when Del Rio Police Department officers patrolling southbound on the 200 block of North Bedell observed a blue pickup truck parked just off the roadway partially blocking the entrance of the Stripes convenience store, according to the arrest report.
The officers observed a man asleep behind the wheel, arrested him and charged him with driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, the report states.
Emmanuel Valero, 37, a resident of the 200 block of Minjares Street, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Feb. 9, at 3:50 a.m. police records show.
Valero was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers patrolling eastbound on the 600 block of East Gibbs Street observed a blue Chevy Avalanche fail to signal lane change, the officers made contact with the driver who showed signs of intoxication, the incident report states.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Johnny Lee Sanders, 47, a resident of the 100 block of Yucca Trailer Park Road, was arrested on Feb. 12, at 5:36 p.m. and charged with public intoxication, according to police records.
Sanders was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Veterans Boulevard for the unauthorized use of a vehicle, the arrest report states.
Sanders was charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, the arrest report states.
VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER
Robert James Morales, 29, a resident of the 700 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested and charged with violation of bond or protective order on Feb. 7, police records state.
Morales was charged with the Class A misdemeanor after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the Strips convenience store located at 1300 East Gibbs Street, according to the arrest report.
