Carolina Sanchez wins gold in the Chapter Service Project Portfolio for the “Readers are Leaders” project at the first Virtual STAR Events Results from Washington, D.C. Sanchez raised over 1,000 books and handed them out to various students in the Del Rio community, including at the 15th annual Niños Navideños.
Rebekah Chavez wins gold in the Chapter in Review Portfolio; a project that focuses on the organization’s achievements, and other accomplishments such as “Operation FCCLA” and the City of Del Rio’s Proclamation for the week of Feb. 9 as FCCLA Week. This was Chavez’s second time competing at a national event.
