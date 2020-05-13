A Del Rio woman was arrested after being accused of taking a homeowners’ belongings from a residence while retrieving her own possessions; when police officers searched the woman’s vehicle they found controlled substances, police records state.
Victoria Rocio Ortiz, 34, whose address is listed at the 800 block of West Eight Street, was arrested on May 2, at approximately 9:25 p.m., at the 800 block of West Viesca Street, and charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance, and one count of possession of marijuana, police records state.
Ortiz, according to the arrest report, was attempting to gather her belongings from a residence located at the 800 block of West Viesca Street, when Del Rio Police Department officers responded.
The homeowner of the residence, the report states, claimed some property of his was taken, leading police officers to search Ortiz’s vehicle.
Police officers found contraband and charged Ortiz with two counts of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, a state jail felony punishable with a fine up to $10,000 and two years prison time, and with the possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor punishable with a fine up to $2,000 and/or 180 days in jail or both.
