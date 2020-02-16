Recently I witnessed an example of noncompliance. I was visiting with a diabetic friend, inquiring after her well-being. She was very aware that she was having trouble controlling her blood sugar levels. In fact, she took a glucose reading right in front of me. It was higher than 300. A little later in the conversation, she casually pulled out a Twizzler from her purse and, to my surprise, proceeded to eat it. I do not believe she was even aware of her noncompliance at that moment.
Now, I know about noncompliance. I happen to have a seizure disorder that manifested itself way back in 1983. If I take my meds, I am okay. However, for the first few years, I had a hard time accepting the idea that I had to take meds every day. I was on again and off again for a while and suffered another grand mal seizure in 1985 in front of my half-grown children. That scared me enough to stay good for a while – until the time I had no health insurance. Then I was off again.
The moment of truth came when I finally had health insurance and could take my meds again. No problem, right? Well, no. I was feeling pretty good and became lax in keeping up with my meds. Finally, in 1998, I had another grand mal seizure and ended up in an ER far away from home. I scared my grown children all over again.
When I saw my doctor later, she asked me what it would take for me to take my meds regularly. I told her she would have to tell me I would die. She looked me in the eye and said, “You will die if you don’t take your meds. You could have a seizure in the wrong place and at the wrong time. Plus, you could kill someone else in the process.” That did it. Taking my anti-seizure meds regularly, I have been seizure-free for 22 years.
For the past six years, I have been dealing with managing my diabetes. Darn it! That noncompliance issue is rearing its head again with too many carbs and not enough exercise. Good grief! I really don’t want my death to be from something I could have prevented. At least I get to see my doctor regularly so we can go over my lab results. Ahhh … accountability, that’s the ticket.
Does this story sound familiar? Perhaps it is time for you to consider how noncompliance – in any aspect of your life – could be making you your own worst enemy. You could write about a particular challenge and how you successfully overcame it as this week’s Life Question #8. Remember, write a little or a lot. Just write!
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
