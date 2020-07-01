The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District clarified information and answered questions regarding learning models for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
Following a recent announcement of learning models the school district will implement for the incoming school year, parents were advised to direct their questions to the school district’s social media, with the district responding with further information.
Some of the questions asked, include parents inquiring about students wearing masks at school, and if the school district will do temperature checks.
The school district announced it will be relying on guidance from the Texas Education Agency - TEA and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention regarding face masks, but is hoping to be able to require students to wear masks when attending school, per the district’s response to frequently asked questions.
Teachers will be required to wear masks and provided training on maintaining social distance throughout instruction. Both teachers and students will have their temperatures checked prior to entering a campus.
The school district is offering three learning models for parents and students to choose from; regular classroom setting, online only and a hybrid model.
The regular classroom setting will limit class sizes to a ratio of 22 students per teacher; the ratio does not increase in a co-teach setting. The online only option will have students log in onto an electronic device, of their choosing, for assignments and live sessions with teachers.
The hybrid model combines both the in-classroom and online only options, meaning students will go to school every other day and participate in online sessions every other day.
The school district will provide a laptop to students that need one and parents will need to call or email the school district in order to check one out.
Students are encouraged to engage with their teachers during online sessions. Per TEA, only Pre-Kindergarten through second grade classes are permitted to have pre-recorded sessions.
Parents will be able to contact teachers, regarding assignments, during a teacher’s schedule conference period or after 3 p.m., according to the school district.
Beginning this week, parents will receive a call from the school district, in order to choose the best model for their children. The chosen model is not a permanent decision for the entire school year.
According to the school district, a request to change models can be made when administratively possible and no later than the end of the six weeks.
The school district added it is possible to accommodate families that have children in the same campus, but in different grade levels, with matching schedules.
“Because of the need to match manage eight different classes for secondary students, we cannot assure that the secondary hybrid model can follow the same rotation as the elementary hybrid model. *NOTE: Principals would probably be willing to work on matching schedules across campuses,” the school district said.
Large athletic and fine arts classes will not take place during the school day, as they cannot be “structured to provide higher levels of safety.” The school district will support any activity sanctioned by the University Interscholastic League – UIL, and awaits the league’s determinations.
However, physical education classes will take place and are limited to activities that practice safe social distancing and avoid contact between students, such as students practicing basketball drills.
Protocols are set in place if a staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19, such as contacting parents that may have come into contact with the infected person.
The school district continues to wait on further guidance from TEA, as concerns for students with disabilities have been asked by parents and further protocols for safety precautions will be announced once regulations are released.
