February 12, 2020 Police Blotter
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Marco Casarez, 23, whose place of residence is listed at Miller Drive, was arrested on Jan. 26, at 7 a.m., at 3820 Veterans Blvd., and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, police records show.
Casarez was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the site in reference to an intoxicated person, records state.
Elija Gage-Kawika Garcia, 22, a resident of the 1200 block of Veterans Boulevard, was arrested on Jan. 27, at 2:53 a.m., and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, police records state.
Garcia was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the Bank and Trust in reference to a single vehicle accident.
Rudy Ryan Gonzalez, 22, whose place of residence is listed at the 300 block of Ramirez Street, was arrested on Jan. 25 at 8:01 a.m. at the 400 block of East Greenwood Street, and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more, a third degree felony, police records show.
Gonzalez was arrested when Del Rio Police Department officers responded to Greenwood Street for a motor vehicle accident, and discovered one of the drivers was intoxicated, arrest records show.
Roberto Morales, 53, a resident of the 500 block of West Fifth Street, was arrested on Jan. 26, at approximately 2:21 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense, a Class A misdemeanor, according to police records.
Morales was arrested when he was seen by Del Rio Police Department officers driving on the wrong side of the lane as the vehicle was traveling from Aguirre Street onto the 200 block of East Garza Street, the arrest report states.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Daniel Hernandez, 37, a resident of the 700 block of East Bowie Street, was arrested on Feb. 2, at 8:39 p.m. at his place of residence, and charged with criminal mischief greater or equal to $100 but less than $750, police records show.
Hernandez was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle accident that occurred in a driveway; when the officers arrived they found the involved parties arguing and Hernandez tried to leave in his truck. He was charged with the Class B misdemeanor, records state.
According to police records a Ford Explorer and a Chevy Silverado sustained damages in the radiator and front bumper, respectively.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Eduardo Adriel Robles, 24, a resident of the 1700 block of Avenue D, was arrested on Feb. 2, at approximately 8:41 p.m., and charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, police records show.
Robles was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to Walmart, 2410 Dodson Ave., for a man trying to take perfumes who was still in the store, according to an incident report.
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Mari Carmen Rodriguez, 18, a resident of the 100 block of Siesta Circle, was arrested on Feb. 5, at approximately 1:23 p.m. at her place of residence, and charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 oz., police records show.
Rodriguez was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to the location for a possible disturbance, records show.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Doroteo Tobias, 37, a resident of the 100 block of San Felipe Avenue, was arrested on Feb. 5, at 12:05 a.m. at the 500 block of South Griner Street, and charged with driving while intoxicated, police records show.
Tobias was arrested by a Del Rio Police Department officer patrolling the 100 block of Las Vacas Street, who saw a silver passenger car parked next to Greenwood Park with the vehicle running and brake lights on; the officer saw a man slouched over in the driver seat and found him to be intoxicated, the report states.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Victor Vargas, 58, a resident of the 300 block of East Bowie Street, was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Jan. 31, at the 100 block of Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard, police records show.
