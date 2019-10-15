According to Pete Buttigieg, 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate, “there’s a lot of parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with breath,” claiming human life begins with babies first breath outside their mother’s womb, personhood being imparted via the inhalation of oxygen into the baby’s lungs.
Before breathing it’s not a human, after breathing it’s a person. If that’s true then why do surgeons perform operations in utero before the human person is alive?
Buttigieg didn’t mention even one part of the Bible, because Scripture defends the sanctity of physical life beginning in the womb.
“And Isaac besought the Lord for his wife, because she was barren: and he heard him, and made Rebecca to conceive. But the children struggled in her womb.” – Genesis 25:21-22
“But You are He who took me out of the womb; You made me trust while on my mother’s breasts. From my mother’s womb You have been my God.” – Psalm 22:9-10
“Truly children are a gift from the Lord; the fruit of the womb is a reward.” – Psalm 127:3
“For You formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; marvelous are Your works, and that my soul knows very well. My frame was not hidden from You, when I was made in secret, and skillfully wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in Your book they all were written, the days fashioned for me, when as yet there were none of them.” – Psalm 139:13-16
“You have been my guide since I was first formed in my mother’s womb you are my God” – Psalm 22:10-11.
“The word of the Lord came to me, saying, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations” – Jeremiah 1:4-5
Buttigieg disagrees with both the Bible and biology that life begins at conception.
Marian Casillas, Ed.D.
Del Rio, Texas
