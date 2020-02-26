An Eagle Pass man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more, after employees from a convenience store reported him to police officers. Following a brief search the man was located and taken into custody, police records show.
Marcos Maldonado, 51 years of age, whose place of residence is listed at the 800 block of Kifuri Street, in Eagle Pass, Texas, was arrested on Feb. 16, at 7:07 a.m., at the 600 block of Bedell Avenue, police records state.
A Del Rio Police Department incident report states that morning police officers made contact with employees at the 5 Points convenience store, 616 Dr. Fermin Calderon Blvd., for an intoxicated man who was standing next to a Chevrolet truck.
Employees stated the man got in the vehicle and left northbound, on Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard, police records show.
Officers located the suspect at the 600 block of North Bedell Avenue, and initiated a traffic stop, Maldonado was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more, a third degree felony, records state.
He was transported to the police station for booking and processing.
