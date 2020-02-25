Local, state and federal law enforcement officials in Uvalde and Real counties were actively looking for a suspect Monday night, after a Uvalde County Sheriff’s Deputy gave chase and exchanged gunfire with a man Saturday night.
Saturday, at approximately 9:28 p.m., a Uvalde County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 North and FM 1050 in Uvalde County, officials said.
During the course of the traffic stop, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle sped away from the stop and was pursued by the deputy into Real County. The deputy was assisted on the pursuit by Garner State Park Police.
Briefly after the chase started, at approximately 9:52 p.m., the suspect crashed the vehicle into a tree located on private property off FM 1120, in Real County, according to a release by the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office.
After crashing the vehicle the suspect fled on foot and opened fire on the deputy, striking the patrol car several times. The deputy returned fire at the suspect, who fled into a nearby wooded area, the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office said.
Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson said the fugitive is a registered sex offender, identified as Dustin Ray Whitlock, 29, who was originally traveling on U.S. Highway 83 northbound, from Uvalde County into Real County.
Johnson said Whitlock stopped during the traffic stop for a minor traffic violation, but he took off after briefly speaking to the Uvalde County Sheriff’s deputy.
Johnson said as of Monday night the suspect was still at large.
Johnson recommended area residents to keep vehicles locked and take out the keys, lock houses, and get familiar with the known photos of the suspect. “We are thankful to the Lord that the suspect did not injure the Uvalde County Deputy Sheriff during the gunfire exchange. Three rounds struck the patrol unit, one narrowly (perhaps by a miracle) missing the officer!,” he said in a social media post.
Law enforcement officials and agencies actively looking for Whitlock include Real County, Texas Game Wardens, Texas DPS, Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, Edwards County Sheriff Office, Garner State Park Rangers, Texas Rangers, Border Patrol Tactical Unit, and US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.
Johnson asked to report any suspicious sightings to the Real County Sheriff’s Office, by calling at (830) 232 5201.
