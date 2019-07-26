Amistad National Recreation Area Ranger Amanda Curtis directed the Paint with a Ranger session at Governors Landing on Tuesday. Attendees used a mixture of art mediums to create paintings representing the scenery in the Amistad area.
The event is free to the public and people can try their hand at watercolor painting or color pencil drawings. Curtis said the event is for people of all ages and there is no specific art skill required to participate.
Pedro Ojeda took his niece and nephews to Governors Landing after seeing the pictures of last week’s event at Diablo East. Ojeda added Karly Robles, Luis Robles and Cristian Robles were looking forward to the event so much they had woken up early and began painting at home.
“It’s a good opportunity for people to try their hands at art,” Curtis said.
The attendees were able to enjoy the scenery and create as many art pieces as they wanted to. Luis took to watercolors while Cristian focused primarily on color pencils and Karly mixed both art mediums for her paintings.
The final date for the painting sessions will be next week on Wednesday at Rough Canyon from 9 a.m. to noon. Curtis added with school starting in August it would be a difficult time to arrange sessions.
People of all ages are encouraged by Curtis to join in on the final session. With the help of her volunteer, Curtis will set up art supplies and signs before the event starts.
Attendees are advised to bring their own snacks, drinking water and appropriate clothing for the event. Anyone interested can contact Curtis at (830) 775 7491 ext: 2223 for more information or contact them through the Amistad Facebook page.
