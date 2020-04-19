Val Verde Loaves and Fishes, Inc. was recently chosen to partner with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a COVID-19 project. Four palettes of non-perishable food worth $5,000 were delivered to the Loaves and Fishes door on Tuesday.
The church recently announced it had approved over 110 COVID-19 relief projects in 57 countries to date.
“We have been taught to be ‘anxiously engaged’ in relieving suffering and caring for those in need … to that end, we are joining with other organizations around the world to address specific needs related to the pandemic,” President Russell M. Nelson said in a letter to church members.
Loaves and Fishes is one of those 110 projects.
“We are so very pleased to be able to respond to Director Lenz’s request for assistance at this critical time for our community. May God bless us all to be united in our determination to combat and to ultimately defeat this virus,” Eagle Pass District President Ross Davidson said.
Loaves and Fishes Director Gisela Lenz said the donation is greatly appreciated.
“You don’t know how much this is appreciated, especially at this time,” Lenz said.
Church members have volunteered in the past at Loaves and Fishes and are now scheduled to help bag these groceries to serve those who need them.
Loaves and Fishes distributes food on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. They are located at 400 Aguirre Street (the old Cardwell Elementary School cafeteria). For more information, call Gisela Lenz at (830) 719 0122.
