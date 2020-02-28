What in the world is Satan doing? C.S. Lewis, in his book The Screwtape Letters, depicts Satan and evil spirits as motivated by “a kind of hunger.”
He points out that very self-centered people often try to gain total control over their companions.
Of course, Satan hasn’t been granted the power to devour God’s children, but he can influence us to the point of making us serve his ends! In Genesis chapter 3 we can see how this evil and ultimate narcissistic shining serpent-like creature planted doubts in Eve concerning God’s goodness.
Satan’s lies (that there would not be consequences to Eve’s disobedience) remain unchanged today.
In World War II, Goebbels mentioned that when you tell a lie long enough, the people will accept it as the truth… But Jesus warned us of the devil’s lies (Jn.8:44, Isa.14:13-14), and the world is full of those! What’s exactly going on behind or under the scenes, only God knows, and trusting Him alone will give us “His peace which passes all understanding, and keep our heart and mind through Christ Jesus” (Phil.4:7).
Peace we desperately need, because there is a sword hanging over us; a sword being prepared against religious freedom, against believers, against the Gospel, the likes of which believers in America especially have never known.
And many believers are probably unaware of it.
This Equality Act isn’t just legally eradicating the distinction of gender, it also manages to slip in the issue of abortion, making it a forced right.
It will mean the total apostasy or destruction of Christian houses of worship everywhere.
If this act passes, it’s a whole new ballgame, and we will be entering the territory of persecution. Evil will be called good, and good evil (Isa. 5:20-21).
Speaking of “rights,” there is a large group of folks that demand rights in their propositions, and it all sounds like heaven on earth.
The problem is, that eventually they will run out of other peoples’ money … In his latest book “Progressive Evil”, LTC Robert L. Maginnis reveals how western humanity as we know it is on a downward spiral, due to an ideology that deceives and disarms the malleable, unsuspecting masses.
There is a spiritual battle going on, and that’s why the globalists hate Trump, because he is an existential threat to their designs for a New World Order (olivetreeviews.org).
Trump’s administration reverses Obama-era restrictions, even allows VA hospitals to have Bibles again.
Trump is pro-life, which is not pro-choice! He is no perfect angel, but this he has right: even Heaven has a wall and gates … As John describes “And the angel carried me away in the spirit to a great and high mountain, and showed me that great city, the holy Jerusalem, descending out of heaven from God – and it had a wall great and high of twelve foundations, and in them the names of the twelve apostles of the Lamb.
It is 144 cubits high (about 60 meters/yards) and had twelve gates, and would bring the glory and honor of the nations into it (Revelation chapters 21 and 22).
Like Jesus tells us “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free, indeed” (Jn.8:32,36).
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
