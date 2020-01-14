Daniel Reyes Jr. is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the office of Val Verde County Constable Precinct 2.
If he receives the nomination in the March 3 Democratic Party Primary Election, Reyes will face the Republican Party nominee for the seat in the November General Election.
Reyes, who is currently employed as a deputy with the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, was born and raised in Del Rio. He graduated from Del Rio High School in 1978 and went to work in the family construction contracting business.
“Being surrounded by such hard workers – my father and uncles – taught me determination, dedication and patience, and I learned that when we apply those three components, we can be successful in any goals we set,” Reyes said.
In 1985, Reyes decided to go into law enforcement and went to work for the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office as a jailer in the Val Verde County Detention Center under the late Sheriff J.R. Koog.
Reyes in his law enforcement career has served under five Texas sheriffs: Koog, Tarrant County Sheriff Don Carpenter and Val Verde County Sheriffs Oscar Gonzalez, A. D’Wayne Jernigan and Joe Frank Martinez.
Reyes said in the late 1980s, he became a member of the Val Verde County Deputies Reserve Unit and assisted with rescue and recovery efforts during the devastating flood of the San Felipe Creek in 1998 and worked as security for rodeos, parades and other community functions. In the early 1990s, he worked as a guard at the federal courthouse alongside the U.S. Marshals Service.
He also became a school resource deputy, working in partnership with the local public school district’s police department and has also worked as an armed peace officer for the Val Verde Regional Medical Center.
“For the past 15 years, I have served as a security bailiff for the Honorable Sergio J. Gonzalez at the Val Verde County Court-At-Law. My duties while serving as bailiff have included protecting the judge and visiting judges, clerical staff and members of the public inside the county’s judicial facilities,” Reyes said.
Reyes was certified as a county jailer in 1985 and as a Texas peace officer in 2002. His combined experience in law enforcement, including his experience as a detention officer and peace officer, totals more than 30 years.
“As a detention officer, I worked diligently and bravely to advance my career. I began as a county jailer and moved to assistant lead officer, sergeant and then lieutenant. I was later selected and promoted to captain with Wackenhut Security Solutions Corporation. As a Texas peace officer, I have had the privilege of achieving my basic, intermittent, advanced and master peace officer licenses,” Reyes said.
Reyes is also an elected deacon in a local Christian congregation affiliated with the Assemblies of God Church and has obtained a license as an ordained minister and law enforcement chaplain.
“I have learned that success has nothing to do with our personal achievements or what we gain for ourselves; it is what you do for others in the community. As your constable in Precinct 2, I believe that the citizens would benefit by becoming aware of current events.
“We can all attest that within the past few decades, life has changed dramatically. Without a doubt, society’s current events are a testament to that. Consider the latest news: church shootings, mall shootings, school shootings, gun violence, human trafficking and terrorism,” Reyes said.
Community policing is the foundation of law enforcement, Reyes said.
“It has a proven role in deterring crime, and this is just one of the duties we have as public servants of peace. I believe the reintroduction of community policing can play a vital role in helping us become united and work towards making the community of Val Verde County safe for all its members,” Reyes said.
Reyes said if he is elected constable, he will be available to citizens of his precinct and the entire county and well-acquainted with their concerns.
“Together we can detect and deter any evil acts of aggression brought against the public peace. As your constable, I will be available to hear the voices of citizens and vow to make all efforts towards resolving, protecting and defending peace.
“It’s been an honor to serve the citizens of Val Verde County in my various capacities. I am excited for the next chapter in my career, for this will be another stepping stone and opportunity to continue to serve our fellow man. I come with a genuine and humble heart, with dedication and true concern for our community, asking the citizens of Precinct 2 to vote for me,” Reyes said.
