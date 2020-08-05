Col. (Ret., USAF) William James Gregory, a former commander of the 4025th Strategic Reconnaissance Squadron based at Laughlin Air Force Base and a war hero, is celebrating his 100th birthday today in Austin.
Gregory flew combat missions in WWII in the Lockheed P-38 aircraft; Strategic Air Command missions in the B-47; Martin RB-57Ds (only 20 built) at Laughlin AFB; and the Lockheed U-2s as Commander of the CIA Detachment flying out of North Edwards Air Force Base from 1960 through the Cuban Missile Crisis, Laughlin Heritage Foundation co-founding member Jim Long said.
