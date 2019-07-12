The Del Rio Host Lions Club, in conjunction with Loaves and Fishes food pantry, presented a donation to local residents in the form of pedestal fans, in order to help them through the intense heat of the summer time.
The program, which started last year with 50 fans, this year presented a total of 155 fans to local families.
“Some of these families do not have air conditioning or some of them cannot afford to have it on, that is why we are giving these fans to them,” said Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Gizela Lenz. She also chairs the fan donation committee for the Del Rio Host Lions Club.
Families receiving their regular food bag this week were presented with an opportunity to draw for one of the fans.
Due to the large number of families receiving food bags and the limited number of fans, the recipients of the fans were selected randomly.
Monday morning members of the Del Rio Host Lions Club came to Loaves and Fishes, 400 Aguirre St., Del Rio, Texas, where they presented the fans to the lucky recipients and helped the volunteers with the distribution of the food bags.
