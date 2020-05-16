ACUÑA, México – La presencia de las fuerzas armadas para el combate del crimen en el país es necesaria, ya que el problema rebasa a la recién creada Guardia Nacional, dijo el diputado local por UDC Emilio de Hoyos respecto a la utilización del ejército en tareas de seguridad pública.
“Lo dijimos en su momento, que no iba a poder la Guardia Nacional resolver el problema de la seguridad, y hoy no se trata de seguir solo criticando, por eso aplaudimos el regreso a las calles de las fuerzas armadas porque es la única manera, mediante una coordinación entre el ejército y policías locales” dijo De Hoyos.
El legislador udecista agregó que para poder resolver el problema de la seguridad en el país se necesita más que una Guardia Nacional como único ente, ya para esta corporación no era posible tener presencia en toda la nación.
Recordó que la utilización del ejército no es nueva, pues se ha venido haciendo desde el sexenio del entonces presidente Felipe Calderón, y lamentablemente mientras no se fortalezcan las instituciones civiles policiacas, tendrá que ser así, dijo.
“El reto es que el gobierno actúe y haga lo necesario para que el ejército salga de la calle lo más pronto posible y se pueda tener una policía fuerte y confiable, mientras tanto el ejército es necesario en las calles”, señaló.
El diputado recalcó que este regreso de las fuerzas armadas deberá ser con respeto irrestricto a los derechos humanos y a los ciudadanos.
“Creemos que hoy más que la crítica, en un tema tan sensible como es el de la seguridad de todos los mexicanos, se requiere de la unidad, de cerrar filas para lograr solucionar el problema de la inseguridad”, señaló.
“Creemos que es a través de ampliar el presupuesto para la seguridad, de tener policías civiles bien evaluados y capacitados, pero por lo pronto se requiere el respaldo de las fuerzas armadas”, sostuvo.
Por otro lado, dijo que lamentablemente se han realizado recortes al FORTASEG, por lo que el gobierno federal le tiene que apostar a ampliar el presupuesto asignado a seguridad pública, para lograr tener corporaciones capacitadas, bien evaluadas, que garanticen verdaderamente la seguridad de todos los mexicanos, ya que hoy la guardia nacional requiere mayor organización y mayor alcance.
Army’s return to public safety deemed much-needed
ACUÑA, Mexico – The presence of the armed forces to fight crime in the country is necessary, since the problem goes beyond the newly created National Guard, said Coahuila State Representative (UDC) Emilio de Hoyos pertaining the Mexican army participating in public safety tasks.
“We’ve been saying it, the National Guard was not going to be able to solve the problem, and today it is not about just criticizing, that’s why we applaud the return to the streets of the armed forces because it is the only way, through coordination between the army and local police,” De Hoyos said.
The legislator added that in order to solve the security problem in the country it takes more than a National Guard, since it was not possible for this agency to have a presence throughout the nation.
He said the utilization of the army in public safety is not new, since it has been done since the Felipe Calderón presidency, and unfortunately as long as law enforcement agencies are not strengthened, it will have to be this way, he said.
“The challenge is for the government to act and do whatever is necessary for the army to get out of the street as soon as possible, and to have a strong and reliable police force, while the army is necessary on the streets,” he said.
De Hoyos said the return of the armed forces should be with unrestricted respect for human rights and toward citizens.
“We believe that today more than criticism on an issue as sensitive as that of the security of all Mexicans, unity is required, to close ranks to solve the problem of insecurity,” he said.
“We believe in expanding the budget for law enforcement, in having well-evaluated and trained civilian police, but for the time being, the support of the armed forces is required,” he said.
On the other hand, he said that unfortunately budget cuts have been made to public safety funding, so the federal government has to supplement the budget assigned to law enforcement in order to have trained, well-evaluated corporations that truly guarantee the safety of all Mexicans, since today the National Guard requires greater organization and greater reach.
