The Daughters of the American Revolution Uvalde de las Encinas Chapter will be celebrating Constitution Week next week. The celebration is a national initiative to promote and encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution, and to defend and preserve the Constitution.
There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: The Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that is still in use today.
While Independence Day is a beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life. This year, the annual celebration begins Sept. 17.
The Daughters of the American Revolution initiated the observance in 1955, when the organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate September 17-23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law 915.
The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in Sept. 1787; to inform people that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation of our way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution.
Daughters of the American Revolution has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week. This annual observance provides innumerable opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach, two mission areas of crucial importance to the National Society’s work.
By fostering knowledge of and appreciation for the Constitution and the inalienable rights it affords to all Americans, Daughters of the American Revolution helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured our nation’s independence, whose bravery and sacrifice made possible the liberties we enjoy today.
“The framers created a Constitution that translated into law the ideals upon which our nation was built,” said Daughters of the American Revolution President General Denise Doring Van Buren. “Their vision was so forward thinking that their words still guide us today. No American history education can be complete without a thorough understanding of the impact the Constitution has had on the lives of American citizens past and present.”
One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, Daughters of the American Revolution has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and even in numerous foreign countries.
Daughters of the American Revolution strives to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more. For additional information about Daughters of the American Revolution and its programs, visit www.da.r.org.
