Nov. 21
Kacie Nicole Shelton
Possession of substance in Penalty Group 2, greater than 4 grams less than 400 grams
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Samuel Torres
Unauthorized use of vehicle
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 22
Ruben Hernandez
Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz
Texas Department Of Public Safety/Del Rio Police Department
Joseph Wiles
Accident involving injury
Other county hold for
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 23
Jourian Termaine Grant
Juvenile abscond while on parole
Del Rio Police Department
Nov. 24
Abel Chavarria
Assault causes bodily injury family member
Del Rio Police Department
Stephanie Lynn Mann
Possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Del Rio Police Department
Nov. 25
Emilio Franco
Possession of marijuana under 2 oz
Del Rio Police Department
Nov. 26
Ezkiel John McCorkle
Resisting arrest search or transport
Del Rio Police Department
Robert Blanco
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Del Rio Police Department
