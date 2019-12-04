Nov. 21

Kacie Nicole Shelton

Possession of substance in Penalty Group 2, greater than 4 grams less than 400 grams

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Samuel Torres

Unauthorized use of vehicle

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 22

Ruben Hernandez

Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz

Texas Department Of Public Safety/Del Rio Police Department

Joseph Wiles

Accident involving injury

Other county hold for

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 23

Jourian Termaine Grant

Juvenile abscond while on parole

Del Rio Police Department

Nov. 24

Abel Chavarria

Assault causes bodily injury family member

Del Rio Police Department

Stephanie Lynn Mann

Possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Del Rio Police Department

Nov. 25

Emilio Franco

Possession of marijuana under 2 oz

Del Rio Police Department

Nov. 26

Ezkiel John McCorkle

Resisting arrest search or transport

Del Rio Police Department

Robert Blanco

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Del Rio Police Department

