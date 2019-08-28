Del Rio Port of Entry officials Tuesday asked for help from city officials to create dedicated lanes for incoming cargo and for “trusted travelers.”
Port of Entry Director Liliana Flores of U.S. Customs and Border Protection made a presentation about the expanded lanes to Del Rio City Council members during the council’s noon meeting.
“If you recall, back in March we had long wait times, and the port of entry was experiencing a crisis with the situation that was going on with the (asylum-seeking) migrants. Out of that, we started discussing what we could do to better improve the situation at that point and also moving forward in the years to come,” Flores said.
Each year, the port sees an increase in the numbers of incoming passengers and commercial traffic, Flores said.
“What we’re looking for is to reduce that wait time, and what happens when you have longer wait times? We just experienced that a few months ago. Fewer people make the decision to cross, whether to shop here or to go to Acuña,” she said.
The long wait times also affect workers on both sides of the border and students from Mexico who attend Del Rio’s private schools.
“We want to be able to facilitate their travel as they come here,” Flores said.
City officials had discussed with Flores’ predecessor the implementation of a Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) program at the port, she said.
“This program allows ‘trusted travelers’ to make an expedited or faster entry into the United States. These travelers that get accepted will go through a thorough background check,” Flores said.
Every passenger in the vehicle must be pre-approved, she added.
Although the original port of entry was not built with specified lanes in mind, she said, planners are now looking at adding lanes to expedite passage for SENTRI-cleared travelers and for cargo vehicles.
“Ideally, a SENTRI lane starts from the Mexican side, and it’s just one lane that’s directly from outbound to inbound and vice versa. Currently the way that the port is set up, it will create some congestion once the SENTRI lane is implemented,” Flores explained.
She added the program has already been approved by Customs headquarters and local officials are in the process of starting a SENTRI enrollment center.
In Del Rio, the SENTRI lane will begin at the U.S. boundary line on the international bridge and continue to the port of entry.
Port planners also created a designated cargo lane earlier this year after meeting with members of the trade community, Flores said.
“What we are proposing, because we already have a designated cargo lane and we have this SENTRI program that’s already been approved, what we are asking is if the city can help support this by adding two additional lanes, one designated cargo lane and one designated SENTRI lane,” Flores told council members.
Those lanes will begin at the point where the international bridge touches the U.S. side of the Rio Grande and continue to the port of entry.
The land on which the proposed lanes are to be constructed is currently owned by the city.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano, Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado, Councilman Jim De Reus, Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. and Councilman Raul C. Ojeda voted to direct the city manager to further analyze the project.
