The VFW Post 8552 donated $2,000 to the Val Verde County Veterans Service Office for the Vietnam traveling wall project. The Wall That Heals, a project by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, will be visiting Del Rio March 5-8 as part of its national tour.
The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile education center.
The 25th season of The Wall That Heals will begin on Feb. 20, 2020 in Marco Island, Florida and visit 36 communities during the year. The traveling exhibit honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,276 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
“The Wall That Heals mobile exhibit replicates The Wall experience in Washington, D.C. and provides veterans and their family members the chance to experience The Wall in their own community,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in a statement released previously.
