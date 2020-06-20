A city employee assigned to the Annex Building tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a series of adjustments in the city administration to further prevent the spread of the respiratory disease, the city of Del Rio announced Thursday night.
On Thursday, the Local Health Authority notified the city of Del Rio of the test result, the city announced.
“Following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Val Verde County Health Authority, the employee who tested positive and others in their immediate work area, are self-isolating,” the city of Del Rio said in a release.
The Annex Building will be closed until further notice with all employees working remotely from home. All annex employees have been provided COVID-19 testing and the Annex Building will be professionally sanitized.
The building houses the Planning and Zoning and Development Services Departments for the city.
“The city of Del Rio is committed to maintaining full transparency and issues this statement out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the safety of our community and employees,” the statement reads.
“The city would like to ensure the community that this employee does not interact with the public in their role. The City of Del Rio is committed to abiding by HIPPA laws and respecting the privacy of the employee, while maintaining city services and our social responsibility to notify the public.”
Concerned customers should contact the City of Del Rio Emergency Operations Center COVID-19 Hotline at 830-775-2313.
The City of Del Rio ensures that every employee is screened for symptoms and has their temperature checked at the beginning of every workday. All employees are required to wear a mask when interacting with the public.
For more information on development or planning and zoning needs, please visit the City of Del Rio website at www.cityofdelrio.com/government/departments/code-compliance or www.cityofdelrio.com/government/departments/planning-zoning.
