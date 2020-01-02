breaking Accident sends one person to the hospital News-Herald staff Brian Argabright Author email Jan 2, 2020 15 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email According to local law enforcement sources, a pedestrian was struck near the intersection of East Gibbs Street and Avenue G around 6:30 Thursday evening. The accident paralyzed traffic as police blocked off the scene. Ruben Cantu Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Del Rio police are investigating a one-vehicle accident that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Accident Brian Argabright Author email Follow Brian Argabright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Uno53 Jan 2, 2020 11:45pm RIP Cousin. From your family in California🙏🏽 Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Del Rio News-Herald Del Rio News-Herald Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News 2019: A year of record high temps Belles start off the year performing in Orlando, Florida H-E-B invites community for ‘Blessing of the Rosca’ ‘Big John’ Skelton seeks Constable, Precinct 2, seat Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charge US manufacturing activity falls to lowest level in decade Trump says Iranian should have been 'taken out' years ago US construction spending up 0.6% in November, led by housing China station admits New Year's drone show was prerecorded US construction spending up a solid 0.6% in November, led by housing gain
RIP Cousin. From your family in California🙏🏽
