According to local law enforcement sources, a pedestrian was struck near the intersection of East Gibbs Street and Avenue G around 6:30 Thursday evening. The accident paralyzed traffic as police blocked off the scene.

 Ruben Cantu

Del Rio police are investigating a one-vehicle accident that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

(1) comment

Uno53

RIP Cousin. From your family in California🙏🏽

