A vehicle parked late night in a brushy area of the city’s west side raised suspicion, when police officers investigated they found a group of people, and now one man and three women are facing possession of marijuana charges, police records state.
Samuel Ledezma, 22, a resident of the 900 block of East Cortinas; Angela Del Mar Barrantes, 19, whose place of residence is listed at the 100 block of Greenwillow Street; Anyssa A. Adams, 20, 600 block of Avenue S, and Alexia Guerrero, 20, 1200 block of Diego Loop, were all charged with the possession of marijuana less than 2 oz, a Class B misdemeanor, according to the arrest reports.
They were arrested at the intersection of Alyssa Drive and Rockwood Drive, between 10:20 and 11 p.m., according to police records.
An incident report shows that officers noticed that night a vehicle parked in the brush area, when they approached the vehicle they smelled an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and upon searching the vehicle they located marijuana.
All four were transported to the police station for booking and processing, according to police records.
